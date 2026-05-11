CCMS Spring 2026 Piano Department Recital
CCMS Spring 2026 Piano Department Recital
Student recitals are part of the Concord Community Music School’s multi-level curriculum for private lesson students. These frequent performance opportunities help our students perform more easily, broaden their musical skills, and help them make new musical friends. This performance features some of our piano department students.
This event is free of charge, open to the public, and will be held in our Community Room. Donations are appreciated.
Concord Community Music School
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 12 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Concord Community Music School
603-228-1196
lsabean@ccmusicschool.org
Concord Community Music School
23 Wall StConcord, New Hampshire 03301
603-228-1196
lsabean@ccmusicschool.org