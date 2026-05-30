Carpentry Boot Camp for Young Adults

Carpentry Boot Camp is a focused, hands-on woodworking program for high school sophomores through recent graduates (ages 15 - 20) who are ready to build on their existing skills. Designed as a continuation of our popular youth programs like Rosie’s Girls and Intro to Woodworking camps, this two-week experience gives older teens and young adults the chance to take on more advanced projects and deepen their technical knowledge.

Our 2-week Boot Camp starts July 20 and runs Monday through Friday (10 days total). Enrollment is limited to 10 participants, allowing for close instruction and individualized support. Students will learn practical, transferable construction skills in a structured and safety-focused environment.

Core areas of learning include:

Fundamentals of Measuring - Students will become familiar with the tools used to perform fundamental measurements of different building materials, and practice arithmetic and geometry calculations used in carpentry for calculating metrics by lineal, area, and volume.

Identification of Common Building Materials - Students will become familiar with common lumber based building materials used in carpentry and their applications. They will also learn how to identify various materials, and comprehend their most common units of measure.

Introduction to Woodworking Tools - Students will be introduced to the common tools of carpentry, including hand tools and stationary power tools. Specifically, students will be trained in the safe and proper operation of battery powered drills, table saws, miter saws, planers and bandsaws. Students will discuss the differences of stationary workshop power tools and job-site power tools, and be introduced to the function of many common job-site tools. Finally, participants will also gain exposure to the CNC machine and laser cutter through provided demonstrations.

Students will also gain exposure to the construction field through guest speakers.

For parents, Carpentry Boot Camp offers a well-supervised setting where young adults build confidence, responsibility, and practical skills. For students, it’s an opportunity to work with professional tools, create meaningful projects, and explore potential career paths in the trades and related fields. Space is limited to maintain a high-quality experience.

2 Weeks / 10 days: July 20-24 and July 27-31, Mon-Fri, 10am - 4pm | Class will break each day for a 1/2 hour lunch

Open to ages 15 - 20 (rising high school sophomores through seniors and recent grads)

Cost: $600

What to Bring: Feel free to bring your own safety glasses and hearing protection if you prefer, though we have plenty to share.

Need-Based Scholarships: HatchSpace seeks to make our summer camps possible for any youth student who wants to join. We offer generous need-based scholarships each year. Write to info@hatchspace.org and tell us which camp you'd like to join, and what would make it doable for you. We will do our best to make it happen.