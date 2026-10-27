Cara Ensemble: A CCMS Benefit Concert

Join us on Friday, October 30th at 7:00 PM for a benefit concert featuring Cara Ensemble. Cara is a group of five friends who share a love of traditional music. With fiddle, guitar, mandolin, bouzouki, flute, and whistle, they bring jigs, reels, waltzes, airs, hornpipes, and marches to life. The ensemble features Lois Reynolds, Betsy Clark, Charlie Head, Lindy Head, and Leanne Tigert.

Cara Ensemble will play some original and traditional tunes in honor of the ancient Celtic holiday, Samhain. An ancient Gaelic festival, Samhain celebrates the end of the harvest season and the beginning of winter, emphasizing the growing darkness and the “ thin veil” between worlds.

There is a $20 suggested donation, with additional donations gratefully accepted. This concert is open to the public, and will be held in our historic Recital Hall at the Concord Community Music School. Donations can be made at the attached link or in person at the concert.