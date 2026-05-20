Car or Cash Raffle Fundraiser Supporting Children's Museum of NH

Children’s Museum of New Hampshire Car or Cash Raffle

The Children’s Museum of New Hampshire’s annual car raffle fundraiser is here and we’re excited to be partnering again with Bill Dube Ford Toyota! Only 700 tickets will be sold, and tickets are on sale for $100. The winner can choose between $25,000 towards a new vehicle of their choice from Bill Dube - OR $20,000 cash. A 2nd place winner will win $5,000 cash! A $1,000 door prize will be awarded to a ticket purchaser who attends the live drawing event, to be held June 4 at The Brook! To purchase tickets, visit https://childrens-museum.org/programs/car-or-cash-raffle/

Winning tickets will be drawn at a free event for all purchasers (ages 18+) on Thursday, June 4 between 5–6:30pm at The Brook, 319 New Zealand Road in Seabrook, NH sponsored by The Boulos Company and CPManagement. This raffle fundraiser is sponsored by Bill Dube Ford Toyota, Rock 101, Z107 and 96.7 News Radio.

