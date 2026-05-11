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Butterfly Count Field Training

Butterfly Count Field Training

Join Heidi Holman, NH Fish and Game Wildlife Diversity Biologist, for a hands-on field day as we search fields and forests for crescents, blues, sulphurs, and other butterflies, learning to identify them by their field marks, flight patterns, and behavior. This is a great opportunity to sharpen your butterfly identification skills before the Squam Lakes Region Butterfly Count on July 8th.

Squam Lakes Natural Science Center
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Squam Lakes Natural Science Center
603-968-7194
info@nhnature.org
nhnature.org
Squam Lakes Natural Science Center
23 Science Center Road
Holderness, New Hampshire 03245
603-968-7194
info@nhnature.org
http://www.nhnature.org

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