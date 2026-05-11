Butterfly Count Field Training
Butterfly Count Field Training
Join Heidi Holman, NH Fish and Game Wildlife Diversity Biologist, for a hands-on field day as we search fields and forests for crescents, blues, sulphurs, and other butterflies, learning to identify them by their field marks, flight patterns, and behavior. This is a great opportunity to sharpen your butterfly identification skills before the Squam Lakes Region Butterfly Count on July 8th.
Squam Lakes Natural Science Center
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Squam Lakes Natural Science Center
603-968-7194
info@nhnature.org
Squam Lakes Natural Science Center
23 Science Center RoadHolderness, New Hampshire 03245
603-968-7194
info@nhnature.org