Butterfly Count Field Training

Join Heidi Holman, NH Fish and Game Wildlife Diversity Biologist, for a hands-on field day as we search fields and forests for crescents, blues, sulphurs, and other butterflies, learning to identify them by their field marks, flight patterns, and behavior. This is a great opportunity to sharpen your butterfly identification skills before the Squam Lakes Region Butterfly Count on July 8th.

Cost: No cost to participate but advance registration is required.