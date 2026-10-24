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Broken Arrow: A Neil Young Tribute

Broken Arrow: A Neil Young Tribute

Broken Arrow delivers a definitive, high-energy tribute to the legendary career of Neil Young, masterfully navigating the full breadth of his iconic catalog. The band captures every nuance of the classic sound, shifting effortlessly from the raw, garage-rock intensity of the Crazy Horse era to the poignant, pedal steel-driven textures of Young’s celebrated country-rock repertoire. Led by front man Joe Mass, whose vocal performance and harmonies are so authentic they must be heard to be believed, Broken Arrow honors the spirit of the original recordings while bringing a fresh, live energy to the stage. By blending faithful renditions of timeless hits with tasteful, expansive improvisational jams, the band ensures that no two performances are exactly alike. Whether you are a lifelong devotee looking for the deep cuts or a casual fan eager to hear the classics, Broken Arrow delivers an electrifying experience that keeps audiences on their feet and calling for more until the final note.

The Majestic Theatre
$45-$65
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Majestic Theatre
(603) 447-4737
boxoffice@mountaintopmusic.org
https://www.conwaymajestic.com/the-majestic-cafe/
The Majestic Theatre
36 Main Street
Conway, New Hampshire 03818
(603) 447 - 4737
boxoffice@mountaintopmusic.org
https://www.conwaymajestic.com/

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