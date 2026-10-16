Brigade Lecture Series Presents “Paul Revere and the Paul Revere House”

The 2026 Brigade Lecture Series concludes with “Paul Revere and the Paul Revere House” with Tegan Kehoe, Research & Adult Programs Director, Paul Revere Memorial Association, on Wednesday, October 28 at 2:00 pm. The Brigade Lecture Series is produced by the Pierce Brigade and held May through October in Concord at the Pierce Manse—the historic home of President Franklin Pierce, the 14th President of the United States. This program is free and open to the public.

This presentation will highlight Paul Revere and the Paul Revere House in Boston, which offers educational programs for all ages and cares for a collection of artifacts related to Revere’s life, work and neighborhood.

Tegan Kehoe is the Research and Adult Program Director at the Paul Revere Memorial Association. She has worked at three other sites interpreting revolutionary and early American history in Boston. She has a master’s degree in history and museum studies from Tufts University.

The Pierce Brigade, the membership organization dedicated to preserving the home and legacy of President Franklin Pierce, is welcoming new volunteers interested in helping to share the Pierces’ story.

The Pierce Brigade will also be hosting a presidential wreath laying ceremony to commemorate President Pierce’s 222nd birthday on Tuesday, November 24 in Old North Cemetery in Concord, NH.

The Pierce Manse is located at 14 Horseshoe Pond Lane in Concord, NH. The Manse is open for guided tours through October 24 on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10:00am to 3:00pm. No reservations are required.

More information, including a complete calendar of events, can be found at www.piercemanse.org.

