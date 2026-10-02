Braided Mug Rug Workshop

Saturday, January 30, 2027

10 AM–2 PM

Explore the traditional craft of rug braiding while creating a practical, handmade mug rug. Participants will learn how strips of fabric can be braided, shaped, and joined to create a durable textile for the home.

With guidance from Museum instructors, practice braiding and secure assembly techniques before finishing your piece by hand. At the end of the workshop, take home a completed mug rug and the skills to continue experimenting with braided textiles.

Workshop Details: Beginner level. No prior sewing or rug-making experience is required. Suitable for ages 16 and older. Limited to 8 participants. All materials and tools are provided.

Members $65; Nonmembers $75.

https://www.strawberybanke.org/traditional-craft-workshops