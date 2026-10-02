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Braided Mug Rug Workshop

Braided Mug Rug Workshop

Braided Mug Rug Workshop
Saturday, January 30, 2027
10 AM–2 PM
Explore the traditional craft of rug braiding while creating a practical, handmade mug rug. Participants will learn how strips of fabric can be braided, shaped, and joined to create a durable textile for the home.
With guidance from Museum instructors, practice braiding and secure assembly techniques before finishing your piece by hand. At the end of the workshop, take home a completed mug rug and the skills to continue experimenting with braided textiles.
Workshop Details: Beginner level. No prior sewing or rug-making experience is required. Suitable for ages 16 and older. Limited to 8 participants. All materials and tools are provided.
Members $65; Nonmembers $75.

https://www.strawberybanke.org/traditional-craft-workshops

Strawbery Banke Museum
Members $65; Nonmembers $75.
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 30 Jan 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Strawbery Banke Museum
6034331100
info@sbmuseum.org
https://www.strawberybanke.org/

Artist Group Info

info@sbmuseum.org
Strawbery Banke Museum
14 Hancock Street
Portsmouth, New Hampshire 03801
6034331100
info@sbmuseum.org
https://www.strawberybanke.org/

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