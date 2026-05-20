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Book Release Party with Avree Kelly Clark

Book Release Party with Avree Kelly Clark

Join the Gilmanton Year-Round Library for a very special Book Release Party celebrating historical fiction author Avree Kelly Clark and the release of her newest novel inspired by H.H. Holmes, the man many believe to be America’s first serial killer, and who once called Gilmanton home.

This exciting afternoon will feature an author presentation, book signing, themed refreshments, giveaways, and exclusive book swag, including bookmarks and a foldable map inspired by Holmes’ infamous “Castle.” Attendees will also have the opportunity to purchase signed copies of the new release.

With local history, mystery, and true crime intrigue woven together, this promises to be a one of a kind event for readers, history lovers, and curious minds alike!

Gilmanton Year Round Library
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Gilmanton Year - Round Library
603-364-2400
harmonygyrla@gmail.com
www.gyrla.org

Artist Group Info

Avree Kelly Clark
https://www.avreekellyclark.com/press
Gilmanton Year Round Library
1385 NH 140
Gilmanton Ironworks, New Hampshire 03837
603-364-2400
gabbygyrla@gmail.com
gyrla.org

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