Book Release Party with Avree Kelly Clark

Join the Gilmanton Year-Round Library for a very special Book Release Party celebrating historical fiction author Avree Kelly Clark and the release of her newest novel inspired by H.H. Holmes, the man many believe to be America’s first serial killer, and who once called Gilmanton home.

This exciting afternoon will feature an author presentation, book signing, themed refreshments, giveaways, and exclusive book swag, including bookmarks and a foldable map inspired by Holmes’ infamous “Castle.” Attendees will also have the opportunity to purchase signed copies of the new release.

With local history, mystery, and true crime intrigue woven together, this promises to be a one of a kind event for readers, history lovers, and curious minds alike!