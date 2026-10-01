"BOO!" A Family-friendly Haunting of Remick Museum and Farm

A Month of Seasonal History, October “Hauntings” & Halloween Fun

Celebrate the season with a spooktacular month of exhibits, tours, and family-friendly activities.

DAILY “BOO!” EXPERIENCES

Step inside the Museum Center and take a nostalgic look at the history of Halloween in America. Explore late 19th- and early 20th-century traditions that helped shape the holiday we know today, including the transformation from a night of mayhem into a more family-friendly celebration. Discover the stories behind familiar Halloween symbols, including the popularization of the black cat.

And there’s more to explore throughout the museum:

+ Learn how herbal traditions influenced the development of modern medicine.

+ Discover some of New Hampshire’s more frightening tourism destinations.

+ Delve into the literary and cinematic history of Halloween horror.

+ Upstairs, the Doc and Marion Remick’s apartment offers a nostalgic look at Halloween decorations and entertainment from the mid-20th century.

Outside:

+ Make your way along the Pumpkin Path on the Binsack Trail to see a collection of jack-o-lantern-wrapped hay bales. Along the way, read The Little Ghost Who Was a Quilt, written by Riel Nason and illustrated by Byron Eggenschwiler, our October StoryWalk.

+ If you’re feline lucky, see if you can find all of the cats lurking about in our (un)Lucky #13 Black Cat Scavenger Hunt.

+ See our farm animals in “costume.”

All ages; children must be accompanied by an adult.

Costumes are encouraged!

Preregistration is not necessary.