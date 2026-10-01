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"BOO!" A Family-friendly Haunting of Remick Museum and Farm

"BOO!" A Family-friendly Haunting of Remick Museum and Farm

A Month of Seasonal History, October “Hauntings” & Halloween Fun
Celebrate the season with a spooktacular month of exhibits, tours, and family-friendly activities.

DAILY “BOO!” EXPERIENCES
Step inside the Museum Center and take a nostalgic look at the history of Halloween in America. Explore late 19th- and early 20th-century traditions that helped shape the holiday we know today, including the transformation from a night of mayhem into a more family-friendly celebration. Discover the stories behind familiar Halloween symbols, including the popularization of the black cat.

And there’s more to explore throughout the museum:

+ Learn how herbal traditions influenced the development of modern medicine.

+ Discover some of New Hampshire’s more frightening tourism destinations.

+ Delve into the literary and cinematic history of Halloween horror.

+ Upstairs, the Doc and Marion Remick’s apartment offers a nostalgic look at Halloween decorations and entertainment from the mid-20th century.

Outside:

+ Make your way along the Pumpkin Path on the Binsack Trail to see a collection of jack-o-lantern-wrapped hay bales. Along the way, read The Little Ghost Who Was a Quilt, written by Riel Nason and illustrated by Byron Eggenschwiler, our October StoryWalk.

+ If you’re feline lucky, see if you can find all of the cats lurking about in our (un)Lucky #13 Black Cat Scavenger Hunt.

+ See our farm animals in “costume.”

All ages; children must be accompanied by an adult.
Costumes are encouraged!
Preregistration is not necessary.

Remick Country Doctor Museum and Farm
Every week through Oct 31, 2026.
Thursday: 10:00 AM - 03:00 PM
Friday: 10:00 AM - 03:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 03:00 PM

Event Supported By

Remick Country Doctor Museum and Farm
603-323-7591
info@remickmuseum.org
https://www.remickmuseum.org/

Artist Group Info

marketing@remickmuseum.org
Remick Country Doctor Museum and Farm
58 Cleveland Hill Rd.
Tamworth, New Hampshire 03886
603-323-7591
marketing@remickmuseum.org
https://www.remickmuseum.org/

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