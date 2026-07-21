The Blues Brothers the Next Generation bring their high-energy 11-piece powerhouse band to the Ballroom for a night of classic soul, R&B, blues, and dance-floor favorites. Celebrating 30 years of entertaining audiences across New England, this crowd-pleasing tribute band captures the music, humor, and larger-than-life spirit of Jake, Elwood, and Brother Zee with a performance that’s as fun to dance to as it is to watch.

Grab your shades and get ready to shake your tail feather all night long! Audience participation is encouraged, so come dressed as your favorite Blues Brothers character, show off your best dance moves, and compete for prizes for the top look-alikes. Be sure to stop by for a photo with a replica Bluesmobile and become part of the show.

Doors open at 7:30 pm, show starts at 8:00 pm

Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 day of the show

The Rockingham Ballroom is a fun, social atmosphere with music volume that is conversational. You can bring your beverage of choice (BYOB) and we provide a healthy light menu to snack on, for purchase. Seltzers, sodas, and mixers also available. (No “bar” tab.) Enjoy café and lounge seating, plus a game room featuring cornhole for even more fun!

Looking for a venue for your next event? The Rockingham Ballroom is available for Private Parties, Events, Classes, and Weddings. Our event center is 8,500 sq. feet. The 4000 square foot floating wood floor is the only such dance floor in New England. Located in Newmarket, NH and only 15 minutes from Portsmouth, Exeter, or Durham.

For more information on booking events the ballroom, please email info@rockinballroom.club