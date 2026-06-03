Bloomsday!
Bloomsday!
You are invited to a day of celebrating the novel Ulysses written by James Joyce here at DPL! Please join us for a day of book readings, dramatizations, and live music. Pack a gorgonzola sandwich picnic lunch and sit outside and discuss Ulysses. Channel your inner Leopold Bloom and walk about Dublin with a potato in your pocket!
Dublin Public Library
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Tue, 16 Jun 2026
Dublin Public Library
1114 Main StreetDublin, New Hampshire 03444
6035638658
info@dplnh.org