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Bloomsday!

Bloomsday!

You are invited to a day of celebrating the novel Ulysses written by James Joyce here at DPL! Please join us for a day of book readings, dramatizations, and live music. Pack a gorgonzola sandwich picnic lunch and sit outside and discuss Ulysses. Channel your inner Leopold Bloom and walk about Dublin with a potato in your pocket!

Dublin Public Library
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Tue, 16 Jun 2026
Dublin Public Library
1114 Main Street
Dublin, New Hampshire 03444
6035638658
info@dplnh.org
https://www.dplnh.org/

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