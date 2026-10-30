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Birchtree Benefit for Learning Auction

Birchtree Benefit for Learning Auction

Birchtree’s 15th-annual Benefit for Learning Auction supports the nonprofit Birchtree’s autism programs. Guests enjoy live and silent auctions, raffles, appetizers, drinks and desserts - as well as music by Matty G. of Matty and The Penders. It’s a fun way to launch your holiday shopping - and contribute to a great cause! Attendees can bid to win prizes including craft beers, coastal getaways, dining gift cards, family entertainment and exciting outdoor adventures such as golf, surfing and skiing. It’s a great way to kick off the holiday shopping season and make a difference to local students with autism. Can't be there for the auction celebration but still want to join in the shopping and bidding fun? Online pre-bidding is open from November 2nd through 12th. Every auction purchase helps underwrite therapeutic equipment, teaching technology, classroom supplies and other essentials for the nonprofit Birchtree's autism programs.

Black Rock Social Club
$35-40
07:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Birchtree
603-433-4192
https://www.birchtreenh.org

Artist Group Info

Matty G. of Matty and The Penders
jsquier@birchtreenh.org
https://www.facebook.com/mattgelinasmusic
Black Rock Social Club
140 West Road
Portsmouth, New Hampshire 03801
(603) 956-9577
events@brsc.vip
https://www.brsc.vip

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