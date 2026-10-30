Birchtree Benefit for Learning Auction

Birchtree’s 15th-annual Benefit for Learning Auction supports the nonprofit Birchtree’s autism programs. Guests enjoy live and silent auctions, raffles, appetizers, drinks and desserts - as well as music by Matty G. of Matty and The Penders. It’s a fun way to launch your holiday shopping - and contribute to a great cause! Attendees can bid to win prizes including craft beers, coastal getaways, dining gift cards, family entertainment and exciting outdoor adventures such as golf, surfing and skiing. It’s a great way to kick off the holiday shopping season and make a difference to local students with autism. Can't be there for the auction celebration but still want to join in the shopping and bidding fun? Online pre-bidding is open from November 2nd through 12th. Every auction purchase helps underwrite therapeutic equipment, teaching technology, classroom supplies and other essentials for the nonprofit Birchtree's autism programs.