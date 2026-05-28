Bioinventory Bioblitz

Ever wondered what lives in your own backyard? Join the Squam Lakes Association for a Bioinventory Bio-Blitz to learn how to use the Seek by iNaturalist app as a powerful scientific tool. After a quick tutorial, we will explore the local campus to identify and discuss the plants and animals we find. Whether you are a curious beginner or a budding scientist, bring your smartphone or tablet and join us for this fun discovery adventure!

To get the most out of our adventure, please bring a smartphone or tablet with the Seek by iNaturalist app already downloaded. You can use this link https://www.inaturalist.org/pages/seek_app to download the app on your device. You’ll also want to wear comfortable walking shoes and clothes that are suitable for the outdoors. Don't forget to pack some sunscreen, sunglasses, bug spray, a water bottle, and snacks!

For more information, or to sign up for this Adventure Ecology program, visit the SLA website (squamlakes.org) or contact the SLA directly (603-968-7336). The SLA also offers other Adventure Ecology programs throughout the year. These free programs are open to the public and take place in trails of all lengths and difficulties throughout the four seasons. The focus is to become more comfortable traversing and exploring our beautiful landscape around Squam while socializing with the community.

The Squam Lakes Association is dedicated to conserving for public benefit the natural beauty, peaceful character and resources of the watershed. In collaboration with local and state partners the SLA promotes the protection, careful use and shared enjoyment of the lakes, mountains, forests, open spaces and wildlife of the Squam Lakes Region.