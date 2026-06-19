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Bioblitz Wrap-up Celebration and Ice Cream Social

Bioblitz Wrap-up Celebration and Ice Cream Social

Bioblitz Wrap-up Celebration and Ice Cream Social
All ages

During the month of August, we invited visitors to help us catalog as many organisms as we could find on our 200-acre campus using the iNaturalist platform. Join us for our wrap-up celebration and ice cream social as we share our collective results, award standout contributions (such as most species or taxa observed), highlight any unexpected finds, and honor 60 years of discovery, conservation, and connection to the natural world at Squam Lakes Natural Science Center.

Cost: No charge to attend. Advance registration is required.

Squam Lakes Natural Science Center
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Fri, 4 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Squam Lakes Natural Science Center
603-968-7194
info@nhnature.org
nhnature.org
Squam Lakes Natural Science Center
23 Science Center Road
Holderness, New Hampshire 03245
603-968-7194
info@nhnature.org
http://www.nhnature.org

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