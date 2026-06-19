Bioblitz Walks with an Expert: Butterflies with Heidi Holman and George DeWolfe

Bioblitz Walks with an Expert:

Butterflies with Heidi Holman, NH Fish & Game Wildlife Biologist, and George DeWolfe, Baker Ponds Butterfly Count Coordinator

(Raindate: August 19)

Join us to learn directly from scientists and naturalists while contributing meaningful community science data as part of our month-long Bioblitz to support biodiversity research and conservation. Pick your favorite topic to attend or dive in and join us for the series!

Ages 12 and Up

In celebration of our 60th anniversary, we invite you to join us in August for a month-long BioBlitz —a collaborative effort to document the biodiversity across our conserved campus. With two hundred acres of forests, fields, and wetlands to explore, the Science Center’s property depends on many eyes, ears, and curious minds to help uncover and record the plants, animals, fungi, and insects that call this place home. Using the iNaturalist platform, visitors of all ages can help catalog the living organisms that make this landscape thrive.

New to iNaturalist? We are offering short introductory sessions on Mondays and Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. Take part in our Bioblitz: Walks with an Expert series to learn directly from scientists and naturalists while contributing meaningful community science data that supports biodiversity research and conservation. Don’t miss the Bioblitz celebration and wrap-up on September 4 to hear the results. Download the app and be part of the fun!