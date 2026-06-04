Bill Connors as Elton John

American Elton is more than a tribute show - it's an immersive experience that takes you on a journey through the music of one of the greatest artists of all time. Our talented performers and production team work tirelessly to create an unforgettable show that pays tribute to Elton John's music and legacy.

American Elton will take you back to a nostalgic time when rock was young, and Captain Fantastic was constantly in the Billboard #1 Position.

This thrilling show encompasses the following:

The early beginning with Bernie Taupin's songwriting partnership with hits such as "Your Song," "Tiny Dancer,” and "Daniel."

The unstoppable hits that dominated the charts ...Bennie and the Jets, Crocodile Rock

Elton’s 80's comeback with hits such as "I'm Still Standing," "I Guess That's Why They Call It the Blues."

Unforgettable duets with KiKi Dee, George Michael, John Lennon

Disney hits

The timeless remake of "Candle in The Wind" to honor Princess Diana

As well as today's recent chart-topping dance remixes and everything in between.

William embodies Elton John's distinctive voice with meticulous attention to detail, from its powerful falsettos to its textured lows. This vocal resemblance, combined with colorful and larger-than-life costumes and an engaging audience rapport, is not just imitation; it's an homage to Sir Elton's unparalleled range and emotive power. Fans at an American Elton show can often forget they are not seeing the man himself.