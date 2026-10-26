Bill Baird with Foster's Home — Psychedelic songwriter, folk grass

Bill Baird is the psych-pop craftsman of songs. Foster's Home is a local phenominal group stretching bluegrass into reggae, folk and rock.

Bill Baird has spent decades operating just outside the boundaries of whatever the music industry thought it was doing — drawing inspiration from fellow true believers and beautiful misfits like Arthur Russell, Daniel Johnston, Roky Erickson, and Doug Sahm, while quietly assembling one of the most idiosyncratic bodies of work in American independent music.

His first major act, Sound Team, signed to Capitol Records and Parlophone and became the subject of Echotone, a documentary film that captured both the promise and the chaos of that era. His next project, {{{Sunset}}}, logged endless miles on the road alongside beloved California outfit The Range of Light Wilderness. Along the way, Baird crashed on Flea's couch, co-wrote songs with Pete Brown — the man who handed Cream "Sunshine of Your Love" — and somehow found time to teach songwriting at the legendary Esalen Institute on the Big Sur coast.

Foster’s Home houses Mike Hunyadi and Dylan Strand, two musicians with vastly different musical backgrounds brought together through fishing, skiing, and an appreciation for traditional American music. Dylan’s background of metal, jazz, classical guitar, and composition meets Mike’s many years of jam circles at bluegrass festivals, lifetime of aural skills building, and his rock steady pocket to make a new folkgrass sound that is sure to pique your interest.