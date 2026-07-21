Benefit Sports Card and Pokemon show Friday night August 21st from 5PM to 8PM in the Bath Rec gym on 4 Sheridan rd Bath Maine. (Behind St Mary’s church) Show is Free admission and will feature Autograph guests Captains Joe Harrington and Rick Woods along with Star player Jack Hart from the 1963 Morse State High School Basketball Championship team .There will be 40 dealer tables of Sports cards, Pokemon and Sports Memorabilia. There will be free giveaways, Door prizes and a 50/50 drawings. Dealer tables still available $20 each for 8ft table. All monies collected to benefit Bath Rec scholarship fund and the Goddards pond project.

Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3739959-0?pid=10413

Date and Time: On Fri, 21 Aug 2026 17:00 - Fri, 21 Aug 2026 20:00

Venue Details: City of Bath Recreation Department, 4 Sheridan Road, Bath, Maine, 04530, United States

Category: Community | Fairs | Antique and Collectors Fairs