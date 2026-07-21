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NHPR'S SUMMER RAFFLE IS HAPPENING NOW! GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY AND YOU COULD WIN $35,000 TOWARD A NEW CAR OR $30,000 CASH!

Benefit Sports card and Pokemon show

Benefit Sports card and Pokemon show

Benefit Sports Card and Pokemon show Friday night August 21st from 5PM to 8PM in the Bath Rec gym on 4 Sheridan rd Bath Maine. (Behind St Mary’s church) Show is Free admission and will feature Autograph guests Captains Joe Harrington and Rick Woods along with Star player Jack Hart from the 1963 Morse State High School Basketball Championship team .There will be 40 dealer tables of Sports cards, Pokemon and Sports Memorabilia. There will be free giveaways, Door prizes and a 50/50 drawings. Dealer tables still available $20 each for 8ft table. All monies collected to benefit Bath Rec scholarship fund and the Goddards pond project.

Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3739959-0?pid=10413

Date and Time: On Fri, 21 Aug 2026 17:00 - Fri, 21 Aug 2026 20:00

Venue Details: City of Bath Recreation Department, 4 Sheridan Road, Bath, Maine, 04530, United States

Category: Community | Fairs | Antique and Collectors Fairs

City of Bath Recreation Department
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 21 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Bath Recreation Dept
3392261179
diehard72@comcast.net
City of Bath Recreation Department
4 Sheridan Road
Bath, Maine 04530

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