Beekeeping Basics
Beekeeping Basics
Take a fascinating journey into the life of honeybees! Whether you are thinking of getting into beekeeping or simply want to know how the local honey in your pantry gets from flower-to-honey pot, learn how honeybees produce honey, wax, and other natural products.
Ages: Adults & Older Youth (12 & up)
Physical Demand: [1] = Activity is indoors or outside with up to 1/10 of a mile walking; includes both sitting and standing.
Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center
Cost: $15 Non-Members; FREE for Members
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center
(603) 366-5695
info@prescottfarm.org
Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center
928 White Oaks RoadLaconia, New Hampshire 03246
(603) 366-5695
info@prescottfarm.org