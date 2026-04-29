Bedrock Gardens Celebrates 2026 Opening Week with Tours, Workshops, and Family Programming

Bedrock Gardens will officially reopen for the 2026 season May 12 through May 17, inviting the community to enjoy a full week of guided tours, workshops, and family-friendly activities set among the beauty of the spring landscape.

Opening Week begins on Monday, May 12 with a Members and Press Preview Day, followed by Public Opening Day on Tuesday, May 13, when the gardens welcome visitors for the season.

The celebration continues on Saturday, May 16, with a full day of special programming. Guests can join the daily garden tour at 10:15 AM, after which Jill Nooney, Bedrock’s founder, will be joined by Andy Balon of Bartlett Tree Experts for a unique tree tour of the gardens beginning at 11:00 AM

At 1:00 PM, Executive Director John Forti will give a special walking tour of the gardens. Families are invited to participate in a hands-on Seed Starting Program from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM with Bedrock’s Staff Educator Alison Magill

On Sunday, May 17, two immersive workshops will be offered: Building Fairy Houses at 10:30 AM and Forest Bathing at 1:00 PM. (Pre-registraion required; please visit our website to sign up)

The student art exhibition “Butterfly Effect,” featuring work by middle and high school students from Newmarket, Oyster River, and Rochester, will be on view from May 12 through May 22. Visitors can also explore the landscape through a self-guided Garden Art Tour, including a free audio walking experience and print catalog.

Throughout the week, visitors can enjoy a variety of all-day experiences, including honey tastings from Bedrock’s own bees with Mary Ellen McKeen, President of the New Hampshire Beekeepers Association. The Garden Shop will feature a curated selection of plants and garden-inspired goods.