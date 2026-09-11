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Beaver Brook's Annual Fall Festival

Beaver Brook's Annual Fall Festival

Join Beaver Brook Association for our 45th Annual Fall Festival & Artisan Market on Saturday, September 26 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. This is a free, family-friendly celebration of fall, nature, and community! Enjoy live animal presentations from Monadnock Falconry and Eyes on Owls, puppet shows, nature and field trip experiences, orienteering, children’s crafts, a scavenger hunt, cider pressing, food trucks, a bake sale, raffle, and more. Browse the artisan market, visit hands-on nature and wildlife tables, and explore all that Beaver Brook has to offer. There’s something for everyone to enjoy!

Beaver Brook Association
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Beaver Brook Association
(603) 465-7787
info@bbanature.org
https://www.beaverbrook.org/
Beaver Brook Association
117 Ridge Road
Hollis, New Hampshire 03049
(603) 465-7787
info@bbanature.org
https://www.beaverbrook.org/events/40th-annual-fall-festival-nature-art-show-2/

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