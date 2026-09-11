Beaver Brook's Annual Fall Festival

Join Beaver Brook Association for our 45th Annual Fall Festival & Artisan Market on Saturday, September 26 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. This is a free, family-friendly celebration of fall, nature, and community! Enjoy live animal presentations from Monadnock Falconry and Eyes on Owls, puppet shows, nature and field trip experiences, orienteering, children’s crafts, a scavenger hunt, cider pressing, food trucks, a bake sale, raffle, and more. Browse the artisan market, visit hands-on nature and wildlife tables, and explore all that Beaver Brook has to offer. There’s something for everyone to enjoy!