Be the “First-To-Climb” Our Luckey Climber, an exciting new exhibit being installed in the fall of 2026! Get tickets now for this “First-to-Climb Party” Raffle Fundraiser, happening now through Friday, August 28, 2026 at noon! You could win a chance to win a private two-hour Museum rental for your group to be the first to experience the Climber in the Fall of 2026 (date TBD). Includes Museum admission for up to 60 people, a special craft, party favors, and Museum staff to help facilitate your event. (Value: $1,000) Tickets are $20 each or 3 for $50 with all proceeds going towards the purchase of the custom-designed Climber! https://childrens-museum.org/programs/first-to-climb-party-raffle-fundraiser/