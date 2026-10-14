Bal Folk Workshop & Dance

Music Workshop: 3-4:30 pm

Dance Workshop: 3-4:30 pm

Dance: 5:45-7 pm

$35 for workshop + dance; Dance admission: Suggested $15

Balfolk is a form of social folk dancing popular in northern and western Europe, gaining popularity in the US. This event brings together masters of the musical and dance tradition from New England and Canada.

In the music workshop (3:00 to 4:30 pm), Jeremiah, Tim and McKinley will introduce tunes typically included in a balfolk dance, which includes bourree, scottish, waltz, polka, rigaudon and mazurka. Instrumentalists will learn tunes and have the opportunity to play along with the band for one set in the 6 pm dance. Mary Wesley will lead a dance workshop (3:00 to 4:30 pm) for anyone who wants an introduction to the moves before the dance.

All are welcome to join in for a dance with music by Jeremiah McLane, Tim Cummings, McKinley James and calling by Mary Wesley. No partner or experience is needed to participate. Dances are accessible and easy to learn quickly, with a variety of forms and energy levels that will keep dancers moving and smiling all evening!