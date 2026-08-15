Heritage Home Service is hosting a back-to-school supply drive to help children and families across New Hampshire start the school year prepared and confident. The team is collecting new backpacks and school supplies, with donations to be distributed to local families and community organizations throughout the state.

Community members and local businesses are welcome to reach out to learn how they can support the effort.

Supplies We're Accepting Include: Backpacks, notebooks, folders, binders, pencils, pens, crayons, markers, glue sticks, scissors, pencil cases, and other new back-to-school essentials.