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Bach's Lunch Series: South Asian Music

Bach's Lunch Series: South Asian Music

Free and open to the public.

Hari Maya Adhikari, Prem Sagar Khatiwada, David Nugent, William Fletcher, and Sushil Gautam perform a variety of traditional Indian and Nepalese tunes.

Concord Community Music School
12:10 PM - 01:00 PM on Thu, 5 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Concord Community Music School
603-228-1196
lsabean@ccmusicschool.org
https://www.ccmusicschool.org/
Concord Community Music School
23 Wall St
Concord, New Hampshire 03301
603-228-1196
lsabean@ccmusicschool.org
https://www.ccmusicschool.org/

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