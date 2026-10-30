Bach's Lunch Series: South Asian Music
Bach's Lunch Series: South Asian Music
Free and open to the public.
Hari Maya Adhikari, Prem Sagar Khatiwada, David Nugent, William Fletcher, and Sushil Gautam perform a variety of traditional Indian and Nepalese tunes.
Concord Community Music School
12:10 PM - 01:00 PM on Thu, 5 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Concord Community Music School
603-228-1196
lsabean@ccmusicschool.org
Concord Community Music School
23 Wall StConcord, New Hampshire 03301
603-228-1196
lsabean@ccmusicschool.org