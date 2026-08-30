Author Storybook Reading and Book-Signing

Award-winning writer and educator Michael J. Caduto will read his new picture book, The Day the Pond Flew South. It tells the story of Loon, who lands on a small pond from which there is no escape, though her friends try everything they can to help her fly away. As winter sets in and the pond begins to freeze, the birds invent an ingenious plan that will take every single wingbeat to save their friend.

After reading the book, the author will share a life-size sculpture of a Common Loon! He will also share some amazing facts about loons and ideas for how we can help to conserve this remarkable bird. Participants will have the opportunity to create their own “loon’s necklace” of string and beads to symbolize their relationship with this remarkable bird.

Michael's Books will be available for purchase and signing.

For more information or to reserve a copy of the book, call 603-569-6030.