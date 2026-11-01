ArtsCinema Series: van Gogh and Japan

Vincent van Gogh never visited Japan, yet its art profoundly transformed his painting. Van Gogh & Japan, from Exhibition on Screen, explores how Japanese woodblock prints helped shape his bold compositions, expressive colors, and distinctive vision. Traveling from the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam to Provence and Japan, the documentary reveals the artistic discoveries behind some of his most beloved works, inviting audiences to see a familiar master through fresh eyes.

Directed by David Bickerstaff and produced by Phil Grabsky for Exhibition on Screen/Seventh Art Productions, this 87-minute documentary combines Van Gogh’s letters, accounts from his contemporaries, and insights from artists, curators, and scholars. Andrew Pulver of The Guardian calls it “An illuminating film.” Mature Times declares, “You will never look at a Van Gogh painting in the same way again.” Beautifully detailed views of the artworks make this an opportunity to discover the inspiration that helped change the course of modern painting.