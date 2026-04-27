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Arts in the Park

Arts in the Park

Arts in the Park, presented by Concord Arts Market, is a monthly market in Rollins Park, in Concord, NH, featuring more than 60 local, independent artists, artisans, makers, and creatives. Participating vendors include a wide variety of artwork and creative goods including fine art paintings, eclectic prints, unique pottery, fiber arts, jewelry for all tastes, stained glass, woodwork, pyrography, handmade soaps, candles, and more - in every price range!

In addition to the vendors, each Arts in the Park will feature music, entertainment, activities, food, and community engagement.

Shop local, buy art, support your community, and enjoy a Saturday in the park! Free and family-friendly!

Website: ConcordArtsMarket.org Email: jessica@concordartsmarket.org

Rollins Park
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM, every 5 months on Saturday through Jun 06, 2026.

Event Supported By

Concord Arts Market
info@concordartsmarket.net
https://www.concordartsmarket.net/
Rollins Park
33 Bow Street
Concord, New Hampshire 03301

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