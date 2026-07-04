ART: Portsmouth Historical Society’s Art in Bloom

Bloom into history with the annual Art in Bloom event at John Paul Jones House. Celebrate the creative fusion of fine art and floral design as you tour stunning arrangements inspired by the art, architecture, and collection of this historic property. Enjoy these blooming masterpieces while experiencing the home’s history.

The Art in Bloom exhibition is included with the price of admission; tickets are available at the John Paul Jones House or 10 Middle Street. Members are always free! Experience the magic during extended hours on Saturday, July 8, 10 am–6 pm or during our regular operating hours on Sunday, August 9, 10 am–4 pm.

We will be kicking off this year’s Art in Bloom with a Garden Party on Friday, August 7 at 5:30 pm. Get a first look at the fresh arrangements, toast the Judge’s Award winners, and enjoy an evening in one of downtown Portsmouth’s largest front lawns while sipping on themed beverages by Maeve’s Mobile Cocktail Hour and custom floral ice cream made by Red Rover Creamery.

Try your hand at floral arranging with a Floral Workshop, led by a merry b florals, on Tuesday, August 4 at 5:30 pm.

