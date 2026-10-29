THE EDGE ENSEMBLE PRESENTS ARSENIC AND OLD LACE

Two charming old aunts in Victorian lace, with a strange secret, a delusional nephew who claims to be Teddy Roosevelt, a sinister nephew looking for a hideout from the police, and a protective nephew who worries about the craziness that runs rampant in the family.

Such is the setting for Arsenic and Old Lace by Joseph Kesselring, The Edge Ensemble’s final show of the 2026 season. Kim Dupuis directs this classic comedy that opens on November 13. The play is a mixture of high and low comedy. Expect slapstick and sophisticated banter. In the cast are Jenny Holan, Catherine Behrens, Peter Eisenstadter, Damien Licata, Jay Gelter, Emmadora Boutcher, Bruce Holloway, James Fordi, Robert Wellington, Nick Morgan, Patrick Caron, Kenzie Wood, and Andrew Bosworth.

Performances are November 13, 14, and 19, 20, 21 at 7:30 PM, and November 15 and 22 at 2 PM at The Edge Theater, 310 Marlboro St., Suite 112, Keene. There is great news. Reservations will no longer be taken because tickets can now be purchased and seats selected in advance through the Edge website: http://www.edgeensemble.org/boxoffice.

Tickets may still be purchased at the door with cash or checks. However, there will be less seat availability as some seats will have been purchased in advance. It is hoped that this system will be a better experience for everyone.

