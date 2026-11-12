Apple Hill String Quartet: Workshop and Concert

Join us on Friday, November 20th for an evening with the Apple Hill String Quartet. There will be a student workshop at 5 pm in the Community Room, followed by a concert at 7 pm in our historic Recital Hall.

Called “dashing and extraordinary” by The Strad magazine, the Apple Hill String Quartet is the ensemble-in-residence and artistic leadership of the Apple Hill Center for Chamber Music in Nelson, New Hampshire. The internationally acclaimed quartet performs throughout New England, across the United States, and around the world, presenting dynamic programs that span the classical canon, underrepresented composers, music from diverse cultural traditions, and newly commissioned works.

Deeply committed to the power of music to foster connection and understanding, the quartet leads Apple Hill’s Summer Chamber Music Workshop and its Playing for Peace initiative, bringing people of diverse backgrounds together through music and education.

The Apple Hill String Quartet features Elise Kuder and Jesse MacDonald, violins; Mike Kelley, viola; and Jacob MacKay, cello. You can learn more about the Quartet on Apple Hill’s website.

This concert is free and open to the public, and is part of our Concord Classical Concerts series that is funded by the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation’s Ellen Downing Waite and Edward Osgood Waite Fund.