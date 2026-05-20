Animals With Bad Reputations with Squam Lakes Natural Science Center
Animals With Bad Reputations with Squam Lakes Natural Science Center
For families with children. Can you think of any animals disliked by people? The public image of some animals is often inaccurate! A Squam Lakes Natural Science Center naturalist will introduce you to live animals with a bad "rep" and help you consider the good side of these wild neighbors.
Laconia Public Library
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Thu, 2 Jul 2026
Artist Group Info
info@laconialibrary.org
Laconia Public Library
695 Main StreetLaconia, New Hampshire 03246
(603) 524-4775
info@laconialibrary.org