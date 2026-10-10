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'And Then There Were None'

'And Then There Were None'

PORTSMOUTH – Just in time for the spooky season, “And Then There Were None,” written by Agatha Christie and directed by Ben Bagley, will be on stage at the Players Ring from October 23 through November 15.
Christie’s best-selling mystery of all time, is a masterfully constructed thriller packed with shocking twists, mounting suspense, and one of the most famous endings in theatre history.

Players Ring
General Admission: $33; Seniors (65+)/Students/Veterans/First Responders: $31
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Get Tickets
Players Ring
105 Marcy Street
Portsmouth, New Hampshire 03801
603-436-8123
info@playersring.org
https://www.playersring.org/

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