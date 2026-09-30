An Evening with Yard Sauce

UUCB Concerts for a Cause presents local string trio Yard Sauce at the UU Church on October 24th to benefit Tedford Housing and Midcoast New Mainers.

YARD SAUCE is a Maine-based, acoustic string trio featuring Chris Moore (mandolins and vocals), Jeff Christmas (guitar and vocals) and Callie Brennan (fiddle and vocals). Their dynamic live performances draw from the group’s eclectic musical tastes, diverse regional traditional music influences, and a deep catalog of original songs. Old-time, bluegrass, country and folk traditions (including traditional Shaker music) are all part of the mix in every live set. The trio trades off on lead vocal and harmony duties, delivering arrangements of traditional and original tunes with their distinctive, down-to-earth authenticity combined with virtuosic instrumental skills.

JEFF CHRISTMAS (guitar and vocals). Master of Music from the Boston Conservatory who made his way from pop guitar to musical theater to jazz bands to opera to Americana and just about everything in between. Jeff was raised in North Carolina and has lived in California, Massachusetts, Tennessee, and South Carolina before moving to Portland. Jeff brings all these regional and genre ingredients and eagerly mixes them into the gumbo that is Yard Sauce. Currently, Jeff is a teaching artist of strings, voice, and musical enrichment at 317 Maine in Yarmouth.

CHRIS MOORE (mandolins and vocals) After graduating with a degree in acting from Skidmore College, Chris moved to New York City, where he worked as a performance artist, musician, puppeteer, and on the staff of the Arts at St. Ann’s in Brooklyn. Chris has composed, performed, and recorded music for dance, film, TV, and theater. He has also performed as a classical soloist and was awarded a Maine Arts Commission Fellowship for songwriting. He is currently the Director of Music Education at 317 Maine in Yarmouth.

CALLIE BRENNAN (fiddle and vocals) With two M.S. degrees in music and violin, Callie has performed in orchestras all over the world. She recorded a film soundtrack at Abbey Road Studios and has appeared on stage with well-known artists such as Bela Fleck and The Indigo Girls. Currently Callie plays with the Portland Symphony Orchestra, the Portland String Quartet and as a duo with celebrated pianist Laura Kargul.

Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door, and $10 for students/children and will be available at the church office, Gulf of Maine Books, or online at https://ticketstripe.com/yardsauce. For more information go to uubrunswick.org/concerts

Yard Sauce Music: https://www.yardsaucemusic.com/media