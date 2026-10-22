Alma Spirited Salon - Beauty, What is it really?

Step beneath the surface for an evening of spontaneous dialogue amidst original art, extraordinary objects, and great company. We offer a simple theme to spark the room, while you bring your spirit, stories, and curiosity. November's Salon: What is beauty really, and how much does it matter? What do you actually find beautiful, as opposed to what you were trained to find beautiful? Why does a cracked bowl move us more than a perfect one, what has beauty cost you, and what has it given you? Come with

whatever you actually think, including the parts you have never said

in company. No one is expected to be an expert, and nothing said here

follows you out the door.