© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Turn your vehicle into a vote for local news by donating it to NHPR today.

Alma Spirited Salon - Beauty, What is it really?

Alma Spirited Salon - Beauty, What is it really?

Step beneath the surface for an evening of spontaneous dialogue amidst original art, extraordinary objects, and great company. We offer a simple theme to spark the room, while you bring your spirit, stories, and curiosity. November's Salon: What is beauty really, and how much does it matter? What do you actually find beautiful, as opposed to what you were trained to find beautiful? Why does a cracked bowl move us more than a perfect one, what has beauty cost you, and what has it given you? Come with
whatever you actually think, including the parts you have never said
in company. No one is expected to be an expert, and nothing said here
follows you out the door.

Alma Spirit Inspired
$35. The whole $35 comes back to you as credit toward whatever you eat, drink or carry home.
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 30 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Alma Spirit Inspired
6173088235
Heidi@almaspiritinspired.com
https://almaspiritinspired.com/events

Artist Group Info

Heidi@almaspiritinspired.com
Alma Spirit Inspired
135 Piscataqua Road
Durham, New Hampshire 03824
6173088235
Heidi@almaspiritinspired.com
http:/www.almaspiritinspired.com

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.