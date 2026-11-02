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All-State Workshop for Brass and Woodwinds

All-State Workshop for Brass and Woodwinds

Ace your All-State audition with our workshop for brass and woodwind instrumentalists! Held on Thursday, November 5 from 5:00pm – 6:30pm in Room 119.

In this workshop for wind and brass students, CCMS faculty member Erin Dubois will talk about preparation strategies, managing anxiety, and what to expect on the audition day. All will be welcome to play some of the audition material as a trial run.

Participation in the workshop is free for current CCMS students, and is a $15 fee for non-students.

To register for the workshop, click here. If you are a current CCMS student, please email Nicole Laurin at nlaurin@ccmusicschool.org to register.

Concord Community Music School
$0.00-$15.00
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 5 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Concord Community Music School
603-228-1196
lsabean@ccmusicschool.org
https://www.ccmusicschool.org/
Concord Community Music School
23 Wall St
Concord, New Hampshire 03301
603-228-1196
lsabean@ccmusicschool.org
https://www.ccmusicschool.org/

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