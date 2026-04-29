All Aboard! A Garden Railway Experience for All Ages at Bedrock Gardens

The Wonderful World of Garden Trains with the NH Garden Railway Society

Discover the fascinating world of garden trains as the New Hampshire Garden Railway Society brings a large-scale model railway display to Bedrock Gardens. Watch intricately detailed trains in motion and explore the miniature landscapes that bring this unique hobby to life.

This family-friendly experience invites visitors of all ages to meet model railway enthusiasts, learn how these impressive displays are built and operated, and connect the models to real railroad history. Perfect for curious kids, train lovers, and anyone looking for a fun and educational day out.

Located in Lee, NH, Bedrock Gardens is an easy and scenic drive—about an hour from Boston and Portland, 45 minutes from Manchester, and 30 minutes from Concord—making it a perfect day trip destination.

Included with regular garden admission.