© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NHPR'S SUMMER RAFFLE IS HAPPENING NOW! GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY AND YOU COULD WIN $35,000 TOWARD A NEW CAR OR $30,000 CASH!

Alexander's Jazz Time Band

Alexander's Jazz Time Band

Alexander's Jazz Time Band is an 11-piece syncopated orchestra modeled on the 'hot dance bands' of the 1920's and early 1930's. Join them at the Andres Institute as they breathe new life into classic jazz arrangements from the post-ragtime, pre-swing era of popular music.

Andres Institute of Art
$25-$30
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Andres Institute of Art
6038459174
secretary@andresinstitute.org
Andres Institute of Art

Artist Group Info

Alexander's Jazz Time Band
alexandersjazztimeband@gmail.com
https://www.jazztimeband.com/
Andres Institute of Art
106 Route 13
Brookline, New Hampshire 03033
https://andresinstitute.org/live-music-series-tickets/

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.