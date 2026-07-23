Alexander's Jazz Time Band
Alexander's Jazz Time Band
Alexander's Jazz Time Band is an 11-piece syncopated orchestra modeled on the 'hot dance bands' of the 1920's and early 1930's. Join them at the Andres Institute as they breathe new life into classic jazz arrangements from the post-ragtime, pre-swing era of popular music.
Andres Institute of Art
$25-$30
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
The Andres Institute of Art
6038459174
secretary@andresinstitute.org
Artist Group Info
Alexander's Jazz Time Band
alexandersjazztimeband@gmail.com
Andres Institute of Art
106 Route 13Brookline, New Hampshire 03033