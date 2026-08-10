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Alcohol Ink Flowers Workshop at Fiddleheads Gallery

Alcohol Ink Flowers Workshop at Fiddleheads Gallery

Discover the beauty of alcohol inks as you create vibrant, expressive floral paintings. Through guided demonstrations and playful experimentation, you'll explore color, movement, and the magic of this fluid medium. No experience is necessary—just curiosity and a willingness to play! You'll leave with a finished artwork, new techniques, and the confidence to continue creating. All materials included.

Fiddleheads Gallery, Deerfield Valley Art Association
$25 DVAA members/ $50 nonmembers
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 22 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Deerfield Valley Art Association
https://www.deerfieldvalleyart.org/

Artist Group Info

Julie Sawyer
jrootsawyer@gmail.com
https://www.artworkarchive.com/profile/julie-root-sawyer?general_filter=1&amp;page=2
Fiddleheads Gallery, Deerfield Valley Art Association
105 Main Street
Northfield, Massachusetts 01360
https://www.deerfieldvalleyart.org/

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