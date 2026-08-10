Alcohol Ink Flowers Workshop at Fiddleheads Gallery
Alcohol Ink Flowers Workshop at Fiddleheads Gallery
Discover the beauty of alcohol inks as you create vibrant, expressive floral paintings. Through guided demonstrations and playful experimentation, you'll explore color, movement, and the magic of this fluid medium. No experience is necessary—just curiosity and a willingness to play! You'll leave with a finished artwork, new techniques, and the confidence to continue creating. All materials included.
Fiddleheads Gallery, Deerfield Valley Art Association
$25 DVAA members/ $50 nonmembers
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 22 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Deerfield Valley Art Association
Artist Group Info
Julie Sawyer
jrootsawyer@gmail.com
Fiddleheads Gallery, Deerfield Valley Art Association
105 Main StreetNorthfield, Massachusetts 01360