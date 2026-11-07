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Alcohol Free Wine Tasting at Wine on Main

Alcohol Free Wine Tasting at Wine on Main

Alcohol free wines and beverages are getting better and better.  New technologies are allowing esteemed winemakers to offer de-alcoholized versions of their most respected bottles.  For this special tasting, Emily from Vinilandia will be here to showcase some alcohol-free options.  Join us from 5-7pm to sample the selections.

Wine on Main
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 8 Jan 2027

Artist Group Info

info@wineonmainnh.com
Wine on Main
9 North Main Street
Concord, New Hampshire 03301
603-897-5828
https://wineonmainnh.com/

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