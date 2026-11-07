Alcohol Free Wine Tasting at Wine on Main
Alcohol Free Wine Tasting at Wine on Main
Alcohol free wines and beverages are getting better and better. New technologies are allowing esteemed winemakers to offer de-alcoholized versions of their most respected bottles. For this special tasting, Emily from Vinilandia will be here to showcase some alcohol-free options. Join us from 5-7pm to sample the selections.
Wine on Main
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 8 Jan 2027
Artist Group Info
info@wineonmainnh.com
Wine on Main
9 North Main StreetConcord, New Hampshire 03301
603-897-5828