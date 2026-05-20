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Abigail Adams: Liberty and Legacy

Abigail Adams: Liberty and Legacy

History comes to life in Exeter! Step back in time and meet one of history’s most remarkable women.

Join us for Abigail Adams: Liberty and Legacy, a captivating performance by Sheryl Faye that brings this extraordinary woman—and her powerful voice—to the stage. More than a figure in the background, Abigail Adams was a bold thinker, an advocate for women’s rights and a voice that still resonates today.

Exeter Town Hall, Exeter, NH

Saturday, June 20 at 11:00 AM
Free to attend—donations are welcomed.

The Exeter Area GFWC is proud to co-host this special event with Exeter Public Library NH—bringing history, community and storytelling together.

Exeter Town Hall
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Exeter Area General Federation of Womens Clubs and Exeter Public Library
www.eagfwc.org
Exeter Town Hall
9 Front Street
Exeter, New Hampshire
https://www.exeternh.gov/

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