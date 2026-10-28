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A Piano Christmas

A Piano Christmas

A PIANO CHRISTMAS with ROBERT DIONNE
An Interactive Piano/Vocal Cabaret

THE HOLIDAY TRADITION CONTINUES!
Take a break from the holiday hustle and bustle and pamper yourself with the music of the season in an afternoon filled with memories and cheer! Robert Dionne will entertain you with the sounds of the season at this annual holiday tradition. A laid-back afternoon of interactive holiday sing-along fun that will make you smile and fondly cherish the holiday memories of your past, present and future. Sunday, December 20, 2026 at 2:00 pm. Advanced Tickets Suggested.

The performance will be held at The Majestic Theatre Studios located at 880 Page Street, Manchester, NH. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased by visiting or calling the box office at 603-669-7469, online at www.majestictheatre.net or at the door prior to the performance. The Majestic is a non-profit NH community arts organization. Visit www.majestictheatre.net for more information.

Majestic Theatre Studios
$20
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 20 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Majestic Theatre (Manchester)
603-669-7469
karen@majestictheatre.net
https://majestictheatre.net/
Majestic Theatre Studios
880 Page Street
Manchester, New Hampshire 03109
(603) 669-7469
karen@majestictheatre.net
https://majestictheatre.net/

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