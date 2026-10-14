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A Little Lunch Music: Ben Kulp and Ludovic Sardain

A Little Lunch Music: Ben Kulp and Ludovic Sardain

Join Ben Kulp, cello, and Ludovic Sardain, piano, for a concert as part of UVMC’s free lunchtime series A Little Lunch Music. Known for his thoughtful programming, this concert will feature favorites from classical and contemporary repertoire.

Upper Valley Music Center
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Thu, 5 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Upper Valley Music Center
603-448-1642
info@uvmusic.org
https://uvmusic.org/
Upper Valley Music Center
8 South Park St
Lebanon, New Hampshire 03766
603-448-1642
info@uvmusic.org
https://uvmusic.org/

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