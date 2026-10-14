A Little Lunch Music: Ben Kulp and Ludovic Sardain
A Little Lunch Music: Ben Kulp and Ludovic Sardain
Join Ben Kulp, cello, and Ludovic Sardain, piano, for a concert as part of UVMC’s free lunchtime series A Little Lunch Music. Known for his thoughtful programming, this concert will feature favorites from classical and contemporary repertoire.
Upper Valley Music Center
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Thu, 5 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Upper Valley Music Center
603-448-1642
info@uvmusic.org
Upper Valley Music Center
8 South Park StLebanon, New Hampshire 03766
603-448-1642
info@uvmusic.org