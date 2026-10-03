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603 Line Dance Halloween Party with Freddy & The Freeloaders

603 Line Dance Halloween Party with Freddy & The Freeloaders

Get Ready for a Halloween Night You Won't Want to Miss!

Join 603 Line Dance for a Halloween country dance party featuring Freddy & the Freeloaders! Enjoy an evening of line dancing, partner dancing, country swing, live music, and Halloween fun all under one roof.

Costumes are encouraged! Dress Like Dolly Contest: Best Dolly-inspired costume wins $100 cash

Grab your boots, your friends, and your best costume and come party with us!

Doors open at 6:30 pm
Tickets $15.00 online or cash/Venmo at the door

The Rockingham Ballroom is a fun, social atmosphere with music volume that is conversational. You can bring your beverage of choice (BYOB) and we provide a healthy light menu to snack on, for purchase. Seltzers, sodas, and mixers also available. (No “bar” tab.) We have both cafe and lounge seating, and a game room featuring a pool table, foosball, and ping pong. Overnight parking allowed for folks traveling.

Looking for a venue for your next event? The Rockingham Ballroom is available for Private Parties, Events, Classes, and Weddings. Our event center is 8,500 sq. feet. The 4000 square foot floating wood floor is the only such dance floor in New England. Located in Newmarket, NH and only 15 minutes from Portsmouth, Exeter, or Durham.

For more information on booking events the ballroom, please email info@rockinballroom.club

Rockingham Ballroom
$15 online or cash/Venmo at the door
07:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Rockingham Ballroom
(833) 277-6257
ward.james.p@gmail.com
https://www.rockinballroom.club/
Rockingham Ballroom
22 Ash Swamp Road
Newmarket, New Hampshire 03857
6036737683
alsaloky@aol.com
www.rockinballroom.club

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