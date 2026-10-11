The Windham Rotary Club is excited to host the 4th annual Windham Trivia Night. This fun and exciting evening has become a Windham tradition, selling out each year and receiving rave reviews. We expect more than 150 guests competing for the honor of being crowned the best trivia team.

Teams of 4, Sponsorships, and Raffles for Windham Trivia Night will help Windham Thrive. Your participation will help the Windham Rotary Club:

Contribute to local nonprofit organizations;

Support local families in need through food drives;

Invest in youth through scholarships, leadership programs, and mentoring; and

Strengthen our community by funding and participating in projects that improve parks, schools, and public spaces.

Founded in 1905, Rotary is a global network of neighbors, friends, community leaders who come together to make a positive difference in the lives of others. Guided by the belief that Service Above Self can create lasting change. By supporting Rotary, you help us continue that tradition and make a direct, lasting impact in our own community.

For more information, please email the Windham Rotary Club at windhamrotary@gmail.com.