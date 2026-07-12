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44th Annual Cocheco Quilt Show

44th Annual Cocheco Quilt Show

With more than 200 beautiful quilts on display, the Cocheco Quilters Guild is said to have the best quilt show in New Hampshire! In addition to the quilts you will find 15 vendors from around New England as well as exhibits including Quilts of Valor, Penny Sale, a Boutique with handmade items, quilt raffle, sewing machine raffle, free demonstrations and much more! Spend the day and have lunch catered by Potter's House Bakery and Cafe. Parking is free.

James W. Foley Memorial Community Center
$10 admission for both days
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Oct 25, 2026.

Event Supported By

Cocheco Quilters Guild
603 767-7192
quiltshow@cochecoquilters.com
www.cochecoquilters.com
James W. Foley Memorial Community Center
150 Wakefield Street
Rochester, New Hampshire 03867
(603) 335-0011
www.sharefund.org

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