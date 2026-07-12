44th Annual Cocheco Quilt Show

With more than 200 beautiful quilts on display, the Cocheco Quilters Guild is said to have the best quilt show in New Hampshire! In addition to the quilts you will find 15 vendors from around New England as well as exhibits including Quilts of Valor, Penny Sale, a Boutique with handmade items, quilt raffle, sewing machine raffle, free demonstrations and much more! Spend the day and have lunch catered by Potter's House Bakery and Cafe. Parking is free.