43rd Annual Seacoast Jazz Festival

Saturday, August 23, Noon-6 pm, Prescott Park, Portsmouth, NH

Festival Line-Up...

12:00-12:50 Yoko Miwa Trio

1:15-2:05 Soggy Po’ Boys

2:30 – 3:20 Nick Grondin Group

3:20-3:50 Salsa Secrets

3:50-4:40 Kristalis y Las Nenas del Swing

5:00-6:00 Seacoast Big Band

* Rain Date: Sunday, August 23

For complete festival info and descriptions of the bands, go to:

https://www.prescottpark.org/event/43rd-annual-seacoast-jazz-festival

No Tickets Needed: You do not need to purchase a ticket to attend the festival.

Optional Recommended Donation: $20

To reserve a table or blanket, or make the festival donation in advance rather than at the door, go to: https://portsmouthnh.ticketsauce.com/e/43rd-seacoast-jazz-fest

About Prescott Park Arts Festival

For over 50 years, Prescott Park Arts Festival has served the Seacoast community with family-friendly entertainment, inspiring artistic offerings, providing a public place to gather and share unique experiences. In an idyllic natural setting along the Piscataqua River in beautiful downtown Portsmouth, the Festival presents more than 80 arts events to nearly 150,000 people each season including a film series, music festivals and concerts, food festivals, dance, children’s events and the signature summer musical. Accessibility is deeply rooted in the Festival’s values and we proudly have a recommended donation model to ensure that everyone has access to these diverse, family-focused performances.

About the Seacoast Jazz Society

The Seacoast Jazz Society was formed in 1990 with a mission to promote jazz through community outreach and education, support local musicians, and provide scholarships for young artists. For more information, visit www.seacoastjazz.org.

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Additional Portsmouth Jazz Weekend Shows:

Saturday, August 22, 6-8 PM (doors open 5pm)

ED SAINDON QUARTET

Sunday, August 23, 11 AM-1 PM (doors open 10am)

ARTIE BAKOPOLUS QUINTET JAZZ BRUNCH

Sunday, August 23, 6:30-8:30 PM (doors open 6:30pm)

ANICK - KLAXTON - EFFENBERGER - CONNORS