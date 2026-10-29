$40 Ladies Craft Night - Fours Season Crushed Glass Accents Wood Workshop

You’ll create this beautiful Four Seasons Tree Wood Sign featuring spring, summer, fall & winter, using colorful crushed glass to give each season its own unique sparkle. All supplies are included—just grab your friends and come ready for a fun night of creating!

The Canvas Roadshow/ Hammer & Stain is the perfect place to escape and create! Join our public DIY Workshops were we will guide you through a step by step process of transforming unfinished projects into personalized artistic creations.